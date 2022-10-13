Listen to the audio version of the article

Align the objectives of legality and health protection between the central state and local authorities. This is the first objective bequeathed to the new government by the parliamentary commission of inquiry on gambling, chaired by Mauro Marino (Iv), according to which “Inter-institutional interaction and cooperation has proved to be the winning weapon for the to illegality and the control of the territory “. As stated in the final report of the survey approved unanimously in the Senate, “The Regions, Provinces and Municipalities cannot be abandoned in the detailed discipline of the game” and above all in having to bear alone “the social costs of gambling addictions”.

A single text for gaming and revenue sharing

The new rules, according to the director of Customs, Marcello Minenna, should be collected in a new single text. Not only. Minenna speaking at the meeting for the presentation of parliamentary proceedings “From the Commission of inquiry on gaming to local measures: what prospects for the public gaming sector in the 19th Legislature”, promoted by Igt Lottery Spa in collaboration with Reti, he specified that. the rules will have to “support and institutionalize every initiative of connection between the center and the peripheries”, also providing for “forms of sharing the revenue deriving from gambling revenues” to “support local social and health services”.

The real turning point is in the digitization of the system



As Riccardo Pedrizzi, former chairman of the Finance Commission of the Senate of Palazzo Madama, recalls, “the Court of Auditors also clearly underlined the strategic role of this sector and its companies from the point of view of employment, revenue and participation to GDP and, finally, to the technological innovation that this sector is able to carry out, the Commission’s final report, together with the work of 2003 and the State-Regions Conference of 2017, must be the unavoidable starting point for the new legislature and for those politicians who want to deepen their work in this complicated sector. On this basis, a glimmer of light can be opened and the black legend that surrounds it can be overcome ».

The commitment with the new legislature

He was echoed by the exponent of the new majority Andrea De Bertoldi (FdI) who, as reported by the specialized agency Agipronews, accepted the invitation of the former senator colleague by taking the commitment with the new legislature just started to intervene beyond aim to provide that the rules on public and therefore legal gaming have a common basis, with uniformity in the management of gaming on the territory: “autonomy must be an enrichment, it must not affect the general situation”. In this sense, added De Bertoldi, «Reducing the number of game points could only favor the gambling player: the distance meter is absurd, confining the game away from inhabited centers does not counteract addiction. And at the same time it is necessary “to protect the players operating in Italy and above all to involve gaming operators in the fight against gambling addiction”.

Businesses

For companies, the direction indicated by the Commission with the final report is to adopt as soon as possible “a regulatory reorganization that allows entrepreneurs to plan investments with the serenity of the stability of the regulatory framework”. The reorganization “cannot ignore the needs of entrepreneurs” and the gaming offer must be “restructured according to qualitatively higher parameters, which also incentivize operators not to engage in evasive behavior of tax regulations”.