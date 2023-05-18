Public Preview: Azure Container Storage

Azure

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

The move from applications to containers is in full swing for many organizations to take advantage of the agility and scalability of this technology. To speed up the process and production-ready applications Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) to operate, there is now a first preview of Azure Container Storage – A fully managed container-based cloud storage solution.

Azure Container Storage at a glance

When companies run applications running on Kubernetes, they often have to deal with the complexities that come with choosing the right storage offering. This includes, for example, finding the right CSI driver and configuring the storage solution for each individual cluster, application and workload environment. Azure Container Storage aims to simplify this process by providing unified volume management. Additionally, Azure Container Storage reduces ongoing operational overhead by rapidly scaling and failing over storage during the container lifecycle. It also offers stateful applications the same uptime benefits that stateless applications enjoy with Kubernetes.

Azure Container Storage provides a grouping of storage resources deployed as a single, unified storage resource for your AKS cluster. The function Storage Pool provides an abstracted storage tier with multiple options including ephemeral storage, Azure Disk, or Elastic SAN, so you can use the storage that best suits your workload needs. Within a storage pool, you can create Persistent Volumes (PV) to store your application data. PVs are tightly tied to the container pod lifecycle, but provide high resiliency, so data persists even if the container is terminated or recreated.

When mission-critical stateful workloads migrate to Kubernetes, data security and recoverability are paramount. Azure Container Storage provides volume snapshots integrated with CSI, which you can use to capture the current state of a volume, including its data, metadata, and configuration. Snapshots can then be used to create new volumes or restore existing data to a previous state.

