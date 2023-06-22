Public Preview: Azure OpenAI Service on your Data

Artificial IntelligenceAzureDataOpen Source

Wednesday 21 June 2023

From now on you can Azure OpenAI Service on your Data test as a pre-release. This new feature allows you to harness the power of OpenAI models like ChatGPT and GPT-4 with your own data. This changes the way you interact with and analyze your data – which means more accuracy, speed and valuable insights.

The new feature lets you unlock the full potential of your data by running OpenAI models directly on it, without the need for training or fine-tuning. Many new possibilities open up based on the Conversational AI features of ChatGPT and GPT-4. In addition to using their pre-trained knowledge, these models access specific data sources to ensure that the answers are based on the latest information available.

Use cases for the Azure OpenAI Service on your Data

The Azure OpenAI Service on your Data offers a variety of possible applications that can help companies in various industries – for example by enabling self-service data requests, improving customer service, increasing revenue generation or productivity of B2C and B2B -Interactions. This powerful service simplifies processes like document capture and indexing, and provides quick access to insights for better decision-making. In addition, it makes it possible, for example, to use resources for precise marketing answers and to optimize software development and HR processes.

How the Azure OpenAI Service on your Data works

The Azure OpenAI Service on your Data takes your data from any source and connects it, regardless of where it is stored. Whether your data is stored locally or in the cloud, seamless connectivity is provided. With the advanced tools you can efficiently process, organize and optimize your data, gain valuable insights and improve their quality. In addition, the API and SDK allow you to easily integrate with your existing systems. Sharing and using your data is made effortless, so you can quickly share information within your organization or with your customers.

Azure OpenAI Service on your Data supports connection to multiple sources including:

Azure Cognitive Search IndexAzure Blob Storage ContainerLocal Files: Connection via Azure AI portal. The data is segmented and transferred to the Azure Cognitive Search Index. Files such as txt, md, html, Word, PowerPoint and PDF can be used.

Azure AI Studio: Chat Playground and deployment options

Discover the cool possibilities of the Azure OpenAI Service models with the Chat Playground. Here you can experiment, try things out and generate answers based on your input without any programming knowledge. The Chat Playground has a super simple interface and even provides Python and Curl code examples that you can use to integrate the models into your own applications.

Azure OpenAI Service on your Data is definitely worth a look. This is a big step in the field of conversational AI and data analysis. When you combine OpenAI models with your own data, you can gain valuable insights, make better decisions and increase productivity. Whether you’re experimenting with Azure AI Studio’s Chat Playground or making a web app available to everyone, Azure OpenAI Service on your Data is a solution that’s ideal for you.

