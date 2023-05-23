Public preview: Azure Site Recovery for Azure Stack HCI as an Arc extension

Azure

Today 23. May 2023

Azure Site Recovery (ASR) is an Azure service that ensures business continuity by keeping apps and workloads running during potential downtime. To do this, ASR replicates workloads running on physical and virtual machines in a primary environment to a secondary site. If your primary location experiences an outage, you can easily switch to your secondary location and access your apps from there. Once the primary location is operational again, you can move operations back there.

Since October 2021, Azure Site Recovery has also supported VM backup Azure Stack HCI. This ability has now been significantly improved based on customer feedback, so you can now use ASR Agent deployment as a Arc Extension can test in a public preview.

What’s new in Public Preview?

The most important new feature is that the ASR agent is now provided as an Arc extension. You can deploy the ASR agent as an arc extension on the nodes of your Azure Stack HCI cluster using the Azure portal. If you add another node later, the ASR agent will automatically be deployed on the new node as well since it is an Arc extension.

This reduces the effort of manually installing the agent on each cluster node and simplifies the steps to prepare the infrastructure to protect your VM workloads. Once the extension is installed, you can use the existing ASR flow to protect, failover, and failback VMs.

Requirement for using the Arc extension

There are a few prerequisites to be able to deploy the ASR agent as an arc extension on the nodes of your Azure Stack HCI cluster:

The Azure Stack HCI cluster must be registered with Azure and activated with Azure Arc.

If you registered your cluster on or after June 15, 2021, this happens by default. Otherwise, you need to enable Azure Arc integration.

The cluster must have Azure Stack HCI v22H2 and the May 2023 Cumulative Update or a newer version installed.

Activate Managed Identity on your Azure Stack HCI resource.

Additional resources on Azure Site Recovery on Azure Stack HCI

