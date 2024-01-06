Public prosecutor demands $370 million in punishment for Donald Trump in fraud trial

© AP

In the fraud trial against American ex-president Donald Trump, the Public Prosecution Service is demanding a penalty of 370 million dollars (338 million euros). This is evident from a letter published on Friday from the Attorney General of New York State, Letitia James.

The new sum exceeds the amount of $250 million previously demanded. The judge is expected to decide this month on the penalty in the civil proceedings.

The trial concerns the future of 77-year-old Trump’s business empire. The prosecutor’s office accuses the Republican, his sons and associates of manipulating the value of the Trump Organization for years to obtain more favorable loans and insurance contracts. The judge confirmed before the trial that he is liable for fraud. This procedure is now mainly about determining possible penalties.

Trump does not risk a prison sentence or direct consequences for his election campaign. His business activities could suffer major damage. In addition to a financial penalty, Trump faces a business ban in New York. The ex-president wants to become president again in 2024. In any case, he has the best chance of becoming the Republican presidential candidate. Several observers believe that Trump is instrumentalizing the process for his election campaign.

