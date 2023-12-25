Public prosecutor requests the Netherlands to surrender suspect in attack on well-known restaurant in Antwerp (Domestic)

The Antwerp police received a report around 3 am of a loud bang that was heard in the area of ​​Wilrijk and Mortsel. Almost immediately there was a report of a fire in restaurant De Nachtegaal on the corner of Beukenlaan and Middelheimlaan. “When our people arrived on site, the building was on fire,” says Jasmien O of the Antwerp Fire Brigade Zone.

“With the exception of the kitchen, the entire restaurant was burned out,” says police spokesperson Wouter Bruyns. In the meantime, the fire has been extinguished and a large perimeter has been set up, the laboratory and the Dovo mine clearance service are on site for further investigation. A firefighter was slightly injured during the intervention when he tried to save a cat.

“We assume foul play and do not rule out a link with drug violence,” the police said. In the meantime, several suspects were also arrested in the Netherlands. Shortly before the attack, the Antwerp police had checked a suspicious vehicle in the area. When the fire alarm came in, the link was immediately made. “Thanks to the identification of the occupants and the car, the car could be quickly traced by the Dutch police. So they were able to arrest possible suspects,” says Bruyns.

It concerns a 17 and a 30 year old. “For adults we request extradition, for minors the juvenile judge examines what the best option is,” says Lieselotte Claessens of the public prosecutor’s office in Antwerp. “We have requested an investigating judge for destruction by explosion at night with suspicion of habitation, violations of the legislation on explosives and criminal organization.”

De Nachtegaal is the restaurant of Willy Steveniers (85), the living legend of Belgian basketball. The business has been a household name in Antwerp and the surrounding area for many years, it is located close to Den Brandt, Middelheim sculpture park and the Vogelzangpark. However, it is not surprising that the police are talking about a link with drug violence. Nathan (36), one of Willy Steveniers’ sons and co-manager on paper for two years, is one of the important suspects in a major drug file of the federal public prosecutor’s office.

In the Costa file, investigators see him as the leader of a criminal organization together with the Dutch drug baron ‘Bolle Jos’. Together with two key figures from Limburg – Lucio Aquino (61) from Maasmechelen and Bandido Geert Frisson from Borgloon – they have set up logistical collaborations and money laundering operations.

The well-known restaurant was also previously mentioned in the Mackerel drug investigation. The main suspect in that case, Abdelilah ‘Black’ EM, a friend of Nathan, was then officially employed in De Nachtegaal. The police also observed several meetings between suspects on the terrace of the business and saw the ex-gendarmerie boss Willy Van Mechelen appear there. Van Mechelen is one of the other main suspects in the Costa file of the federal public prosecutor’s office.

Two weeks ago, a similar attack was committed against a well-known catering business at another corner of the Nachtegalenpark. A firework bomb and a bottle of fuel were used to set a fire at the front door of the former brasserie Dikke Mee. A business that used to be run by a drug criminal but recently reopened under a new name and with new owners.

