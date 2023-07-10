public provokes the bull. The animal attacks and injures two spectators » Science News

A castejon, a town in northeastern Spain, a bull, provoked by a part of the spectators, climbed over the fence and attacked a group of people during a patronal festival. Two spectators were taken to hospital where they were treated and released. The incident occurred during the so-called confinement, the obligatory run before reaching the bullfighting arena. In the images posted online, the animal appears confused and frightened by the screaming spectators. After a few minutes he made a jump unexpectedly climbing over the protective barriers.

