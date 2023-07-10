Home » public provokes the bull. The animal attacks and injures two spectators » Science News
News

public provokes the bull. The animal attacks and injures two spectators » Science News

by admin
public provokes the bull. The animal attacks and injures two spectators » Science News

A castejon, a town in northeastern Spain, a bull, provoked by a part of the spectators, climbed over the fence and attacked a group of people during a patronal festival. Two spectators were taken to hospital where they were treated and released. The incident occurred during the so-called confinement, the obligatory run before reaching the bullfighting arena. In the images posted online, the animal appears confused and frightened by the screaming spectators. After a few minutes he made a jump unexpectedly climbing over the protective barriers.

See also  Beijing: Implement the "Quartet Responsibilities" Scientific and Precise Prevention and Control to Curb the Rising Momentum of the Epidemic

You may also like

Sunday Rai Sport (Web and Play) 9 July...

The exhibition “Right body, wrong body?” tells new...

Arrested for the crime of prisoner escape

In France they prohibit the sale of fireworks...

Diego Pescador is crowned champion of the Vuelta...

Fiorello, away from Via Asiago, Viva Rai2! moves...

They capture a gang member who tried to...

Former Catholic Priest Sentenced to 25 Years in...

The fight against InDriver, Cabify and Uber continues...

Illness in the pool in the Pavia area,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy