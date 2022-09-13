Listen to the audio version of the article

The generalized ceiling of 240 thousand euros gross per year for public salaries is definitively beginning to set. After the first, small blow that, with the budget law, made it possible to update the limit by aligning it with the increases envisaged in the renewals of national public employment contracts, the first explicit derogation now arrives. Which makes it possible to exceed 240 thousand euros, without setting any new fixed limit ex ante, on the salaries of a highly selected group of senior executives in the public administration.

Corrective added in extremis to the Aid-bis dl

The lucky ones, who sprout the increase thanks to a corrective inserted in extremis to the Aid-bis decree in conversion in the Senate, are in practice the leaders of the Armed Forces and ministries. The group includes the chief of police, the general commanders of the Carabinieri and Guardia di Finanza, the head of the penitentiary administration, the chiefs of defense and armed forces, the commander of the joint top operational command, and the general commander of the Port authorities. But, above all, alongside them all the heads of department and general secretaries of the presidency of the Council and ministries obtain the exemption.

What changes

For all these figures, the “ancillary treatment”, that is the items that are added to the basic salary and which in the higher steps of the hierarchy are the dominant items of the remuneration, may exceed the maximum limit set introduced at the end of 2011, when the Save decree -Italy (Legislative Decree 201/2011, article 23-ter) represented the debut of the Monti government in the battle against the risk of default in the country, and revised in 2014 at the beginning of the Renzi government. Other times. Since then, despite the repeated crises having hit our public finances even harder, the ceiling has come into question, especially in its action of limiting the ability to attract high-level managers to public companies. The derogation, which made its way through the last regulatory intervention space left to Parliament before the elections on 25 September, does not address that problem, however. And it reserves its benefits to the top of the armed forces and ministries.