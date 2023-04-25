Public servants: to learn English – news

SENA and the Public Function promote the learning of this second language in the official sector.

He National Learning Service SENA) and the Administrative Department of the Public Function, continue to promote bilingualism in the public servants of the country, for which they invite them to fill out the registration form for the course of English Does Workwhose term expires on April 28.

The registration process in the program, both for new and old apprentices, has three steps: it begins with the completion of the form; it continues with the sending of a code and a registration link from the training center and culminates with the registration of the apprentices to some of the levels.

To access the form, the interested party must enter the platform Sofia Plus of SENA.

English Does Workis part of SENA’s offer of English courses and virtual complementary training, consisting of 13 levels, each lasting 48 hours for a 628-hour language training.

According to SENA, these levels are related to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages ​​(MCERL) and at the end of all levels, the learner is expected to reach a B2 level of proficiency in language proficiency.

The B2 level corresponds to independent users with the language, that is, they have the necessary fluency to communicate effortlessly with native speakers.

To take the course, it is recommended that servers have a basic domain in the use of email, chats, word processors, presentation software, Internet browsers, as well as other technological systems and tools necessary for virtual training.