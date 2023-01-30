From this rostrum we have affirmed that the provision of public services in Colombia are quite onerous for the pocket of Colombians. The successive rise in rates has collapsed the meager income of Colombian families. We must highlight the initiative taken by the current administration of Gustavo Petro Urrego to correct these exaggerated overflows that these organizations charge monthly, which are reflected in the receipts that, with the consent of the National Commission for the Regulation of Home Services, have become in a true viacrucis for homes.

The work tables that the companies that provide these services have held with delegates of the national government have been useless. Said rates continue to increase ostensibly. Such is the case of the economic agents of the country who are desperate due to the excessive increase in the rates of the home energy service, because they have exceeded all the projections of their budgets, which are generating a process of impoverishment of the population sectors. lowest income in the country. It is not in keeping with the current economic situation that the country is seeing, where 17 million people live on two dollars a day and 5 million have an income of one dollar a day. Energy bills during the last year have had exaggerated increases that exceed the ability to pay the monthly energy bills that reach homes.

For this reason, the decision of President Gustavo Petro to directly assume the functions of this Regulatory Commission is plausible, in order to directly intervene in these rates. Even if it rains lightning and sparks from different shores, it’s worth it. Article 370 of the Constitution and 68 of Law 142 of 1994, empowers it to resume the functions of control and general policies for the administration of public services that the Presidency had delegated to the regulatory commissions. For example, what happens with energy is unfair. Despite the fact that the national government has managed to intervene slightly in the free energy market that our territory presents, to reduce electricity rates, the measures adopted are not enough. Rates are still high due to the increase in the CPI and IPP rate, which is exaggeratedly raising the cost of electricity, making it a true ordeal for families.

Today, Huilense families are paying for the most expensive energy in the country, despite the fact that in our territory we have two hydroelectric plants that produce energy for the national electrical system. El Quimbo and Betania have only generated social, economic and environmental difficulties for the well-being of households in this territory.