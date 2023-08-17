Public Solicitation of Opinions on Draft Regulations for Multivariate Mediation of Disputes in Jinan City

Announcement on Public Solicitation of Opinions on “Several Provisions of Jinan City on Promoting Multivariate Mediation of Disputes (Draft for Comment)” in progress

Jinan, China – The Municipal Bureau of Justice in Jinan City has announced the public solicitation of opinions on the “Several Provisions of Jinan City on Promoting Multivariate Mediation of Disputes (Draft for Comment)”. The solicitation period will run from August 17 to September 17, 2023.

The purpose of this solicitation is to gather public input on the draft provisions and their explanations in accordance with the State Council’s “Regulations on the Procedures for Formulating Regulations”. The Municipal Bureau of Justice encourages individuals and organizations to provide their comments and suggestions through various channels.

The public can submit their opinions by logging in to the website of the Jinan Municipal People’s Government (http://www.jinan.gov.cn/) and accessing the column “Interaction-Investigation” on the homepage. Alternatively, comments can be sent via email to jnssfjjcgzc@jn.shandong.cn with the subject “Legislative Opinions on Promoting Multiple Dispute Mediation Regulations”. Additionally, comments can be submitted by letter to Room 1107, Zone B, Longao Building, Jinan City, postal code 250099.

The announcement includes two attachments: the “Several Provisions of Jinan City on Promoting Multivariate Mediation of Disputes (Draft for Comment)” and an explanation of the drafting process.

The draft provisions aim to promote and standardize the multi-discipline mediation of disputes in order to resolve conflicts and disputes efficiently and effectively. The regulations emphasize the importance of maintaining social fairness and justice, enhancing social harmony, and modernizing the social governance system.

The draft provisions define multi-dispute mediation as utilizing various mediation methods, such as people’s mediation, administrative mediation, industry professional mediation, and judicial mediation, to encourage parties to voluntarily reach an agreement through equal consultation. The goal is to mediate and resolve social conflicts and disputes.

The draft provisions highlight the leadership of the party, the development of the “Fengqiao Experience” in the new era, and the significance of non-litigation resolution mechanisms in preventing and resolving conflicts and disputes. They also stress the importance of coordination, efficiency, fairness, justice, and respect for the wishes of the parties involved.

To facilitate multi-dispute mediation, the draft provisions advocate for the establishment of comprehensive platforms for mediating social conflicts and disputes at all levels of government. They also encourage the participation of mediation organizations, law firms, notarization institutions, judicial appraisal institutions, grassroots legal service agencies, and legal aid agencies.

The Municipal Bureau of Justice will oversee the comprehensive coordination and guidance of multi-dispute mediation. Administrative organs, such as public security, civil affairs, and health departments, will establish mediation organizations to carry out mediation work. People’s mediation committees will be established in towns, villages, enterprises, and public institutions to prevent, investigate, and mediate conflicts and disputes.

Financial support will be provided for mediation work, including subsidies for people’s mediators and the inclusion of mediation expenses in the fiscal budgets at all levels.

The draft provisions also promote the “mediation + adjudication” mechanism, where parties are encouraged to mediate first before seeking judicial confirmation. The provisions outline the types of disputes suitable for arbitration and mediation, as well as the possibility of notarizing reconciliation agreements and mediation agreements.

To enhance the effectiveness of multi-dispute mediation, the draft provisions emphasize the importance of coordination and cooperation between government departments, courts, procuratorates, arbitration institutions, and mediation organizations. The use of modern information technology in mediation work, such as online case handling and consultation, is also encouraged.

The draft provisions call for the cultivation and development of industry-based and professional mediation organizations. Publicity and education on the rule of law will be conducted by administrative organs, people’s organizations, enterprises, public institutions, villagers’ committees, residents’ committees, and the news media.

The Municipal Bureau of Justice will commend and reward units and individuals that excel in multi-dispute mediation work in accordance with relevant regulations.

The “Several Provisions of Jinan City on Promoting Multivariate Mediation of Disputes (Draft for Comment)” will come into effect upon adoption.

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to provide their valuable feedback and contribute to the development of a comprehensive multi-discipline mediation mechanism that resolves conflicts and disputes in a fair and just manner.

Contact:

Municipal Bureau of Justice

City Hall, Jinan City

Phone: XXX-XXX-XXXX

Email: jnssfjjcgzc@jn.shandong.cn

