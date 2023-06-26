Home » Public transport becomes zone-based – Lääne Elu
News

Public transport becomes zone-based – Lääne Elu

by admin
Public transport becomes zone-based – Lääne Elu

Bus routes with a shortage of passengers may become partially on-demand or disappear altogether due to cost cutting. Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

For the time being, zone-based prices only apply to long-distance lines managed by the North Estonian Public Transport Center. Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

From July, the organization of public transport in Läänemaa will become zone-based, intra-county lines will continue to be free in Läänemaa.

Initially, zone-based prices will only apply to long-distance lines managed by the North Estonian Public Transport Center, i.e. lines that run between Haapsalu and Tartu, Märjamaa, Pärnu and Tallinn. There is also a charge for the 1A route from Haapsalu to Rohukülla, the price of which is two euros for all passengers.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articleThe second summer started at Hapsa sailing school

See also  People's Times Commentary: Three-Year Action for State-Owned Enterprise Reform in a Decisive Battle - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Meaning of a championship | The New Century

Dynamo Dresden keeps paying penalties for fans –...

World Bank Scales Up Food Security Financing to...

Sergio Fajardo’s taunt to Gustavo Petro for calling...

Creating Thousands of Beautiful Villages and Benefiting Thousands...

Aramco and Totalenergies award contracts for billion-euro project

DRC: Jules Alingete invites Congolese to become whistleblowers...

Casacará College is hit by thieves

After fatal boat accident: Police Foundation helps with...

“The Farallones de Cali are not touched”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy