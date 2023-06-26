Public transport becomes zone-based – Lääne Elu

Bus routes with a shortage of passengers may become partially on-demand or disappear altogether due to cost cutting. Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

For the time being, zone-based prices only apply to long-distance lines managed by the North Estonian Public Transport Center. Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

From July, the organization of public transport in Läänemaa will become zone-based, intra-county lines will continue to be free in Läänemaa.

Initially, zone-based prices will only apply to long-distance lines managed by the North Estonian Public Transport Center, i.e. lines that run between Haapsalu and Tartu, Märjamaa, Pärnu and Tallinn. There is also a charge for the 1A route from Haapsalu to Rohukülla, the price of which is two euros for all passengers.

