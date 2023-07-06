Public transport continues to pick up passengers at the roundabout in El Rodadero despite the ban

The District authorities at the work table took the first measures and actions such as the installation of traffic signals that inform that it is prohibited to leave and pick up passengers in this area.

After measures were announced by the District authorities with the theme of prohibition of passengers in the roundabout of carrera 4 of El Rodaderopublic transport seems not to comply with the measures and recklessness continues in that sector.

Public service buses continue to stop anywhere on the roundabout to pick up passengers, despite the fact that there is a whereabouts.

Ronal Valencia Zúñiga, worker in the sectorstated that the hours between 4:00 and 6:00 in the afternoon is where this situation is most evident “the buses are not respecting the whereabouts, and they stop in which part, generating traffic jams.”

On the other hand, the Secretariat for Multimodal and Sustainable Mobilityin conjunction with the infrastructure and transit portfolios of the Government of Magdalena and the Ruta del Sol concession, At the work table, they took the first measures and actions such as the installation of traffic signs that inform that it is prohibited to drop off and pick up passengers in this area.

“Demarcate and signal a bus stop a few meters ahead where it does not obstruct the road and the entrance to the El Rodadero sector will be enabled through 10th Street; that is to say, that when one takes the roundabout, 10th street is in the direction of entry into this tourist spot,” said Ernesto Castro, Secretary of Mobility.

He also referred to the fact that the Road Safety Brigades of the and six agent patrols will be located to guarantee control and order at that point during rush hour.

However, up to now actions of imprudence and non-respect of the norm of the prohibition that was announced continue to be presented.

