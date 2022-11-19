Revolution green arriving in local public transport. From next school year, in fact, the bus urban will be totally electric. Today, Friday 18 November, in Piazza Duomo in Belluno, in the Dolomites presented an electric vehicle as an example of those that will arrive in the coming months.

In recent months, the provincial transport company has launched a European tender for the purchase of five 12-metre-long buses to be used on urban lines. The company won the tender Iveco. “In the coming months we will also have to build the vehicle recharging station, for which we are preparing the call for tenders”, specified the managing director of Dolomitibus, Stefano Rossi. The purchase of the vehicles and the construction of the plant will cost Dolomitibus almost 3.3 million euros, of which 85%, i.e. about 2.8 million euros, will be financed through Region resources also from the Pnrr. “But the total sum will have to be advanced by Dolomitibus and then the Region will go back”.

The batteries of the Iveco brand electric bus that will be touring the streets of Belluno from next year

The 12-metre electric vehicles are made of stainless steel, with batteries that allow a range of about 240 km, while recharging will take about 8 hours, depending however on the amperage of the recharging station.

«These means will be used exclusively for the urban transport, as they are not suitable for differences in height such as those in the mountains. So for extra-urban transport we will continue with hybrid vehicles which will be followed by hydrogen vehicles over the years”, explained the CEO Rossi who underlined how the Dolomitibus fleet currently consists of 200 buses with an average age of 10 years, but our goal is to reach the end of our mandate with a seniority of 7-8 years”. Rossi also anticipated that other Euro 6 vehicles will arrive in December to replenish the traveling fleet.

Satisfaction also comes from provincial councilor with responsibility for transport, Dario Scopel: «Today is a beautiful day with the arrival of a high-performance and electric vehicle that will travel in a territory like ours which has enormous environmental value and is an icon from an ecological point of view. Green investment is a way to go more and more thanks to state funding in this area. This is just the beginning of investments that will continue over the years also for extra-urban transport».