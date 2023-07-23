Public transport is reactivated on the border of Colombia and Venezuela

As of Friday, July 21, the public transport service of buses and buses resumed from San Cristóbal, Táchira state, in Venezuela, to the city of Cúcuta, Norte de Santander, in Colombia, and vice versa, after eight years of the suspension of the routes due to the breakdown of bilateral relations between both countries.

“It seems very good to me, because the problem was the walk, the sun. One comes with children, it seems to me a good way that there is once again the entry of cars here directly to San Cristóbal, fantastic. Before I had to walk a lot under the sun and sometimes I couldn’t go shopping in Cúcuta, I did it in La Parada, now it’s easier and more comfortable,” said Vanesa Carrillo, one of the passengers traveling from San Cristóbal to the neighboring city of Cúcuta, in dialogue with Blu Radio.

The representative of the Chamber of Border Carriers, Freddy Solano, explained to Semana magazine that for now there are only three Venezuelan companies that have received the guarantee to restart public transport operations between Venezuela and Colombia. These are the companies Quinta República, Expresos Bolivarianos and Fronteras Unidas.

According to local media, cited by Semana, only those companies were able to receive the guarantee because they complied with the acquisition of the additional insurance that Colombia required to be able to move between the two countries.

This is how, after acquiring the respective insurance through the Seguro Los Andes company, the Cúcuta Metropolitan Area authorized the entry of public transport buses from San Cristóbal, in Venezuela, through resolution 073 of 2023, the Bogota publication reported.

Times of passage and price of tickets

The public transport services of buses and buses for now only have the authorization to operate on the Atanasio Girardot international bridge, better known as “Tienditas”. This means that the vehicles will depart from San Cristóbal, in Venezuela, to the Cúcuta Transport Terminal –and vice versa–, thus being the only places where the loading and unloading of passengers will be allowed, reported the EFE news agency.

The same outlet recalled that the passage of people and private transport is maintained on the Francisco de Paula Santander and Simón Bolívar international bridges.

“I will no longer have to transfer through the other bridges, which was a hassle to go through with all the suitcases,” said Beatriz Niño, one of the passengers who was at the Cúcuta Transport Terminal, to the aforementioned news agency.

Regarding the hours in which the public service routes will circulate, it was reported that the companies will operate between 5:00 in the morning and 10:00 at night.

“It has been the best news. I was in Cúcuta with some relatives and just today, when I had to return to San Cristóbal, I took advantage of this new operation of the collective”, added another passenger identified as Zoyla Moncada, in an interview with EFE.

People who want to travel between the city of Cúcuta and San Cristóbal (in Venezuela) by bus will have to pay 30,000 Colombian pesos, while if they travel by bus, the price will be 20,000 Colombian pesos.

Keep in mind that once the journey begins, the drivers have to make a stop at Immigration, where they wait for the passengers to have their passports stamped, in order to continue with the journey.

The Cúcuta Metropolitan Area Public Transport Subdirectorate also informed Semana magazine that every three months they will issue a technical evaluation report to verify the conditions of public service vehicles that operate between the two countries.

“It will be studied if the Venezuelan collective public transport vehicles that have been issued certification by the entity to provide the service in the metropolitan territory, have not been sanctioned by the transit authority for infractions to the transport norm, if there are no public complaints for the bad service and if they have complied with the preventive maintenance and the minimum regulatory and safety physical condition”, they pointed out from the entity.

For now, on the Colombian border with Venezuela, the inhabitants of both countries celebrate the resumption of public transport service. with Infobae

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

