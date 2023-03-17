Published a few days ago, the new tariff schedule for the road transport sector is barely coming into force. This observation was made during the round made by our reporters, this Thursday, in some roads of Kinshasa.

Today, in the Masina-Gare or Gare-UPN road axis, the price of transport varies between 2500 and 1500 Congolese Francs. And yet fixed at 1,000 Congolese francs by the provincial authority.

Faced with this disobedience, the population calls on the authorities to enforce its decision throughout the city.

“The government had made a good decision. That of fixing the price of transport. But the regret is that its application is problematic. I just paid 1500 Congolese Francs from Store to here”, said a Kinshasa man.



And to offer:

« The town hall must deploy the elements of the police on the ground. This, to enforce the law”.

To another to add:

« The provincial government of Kinshasa is a champion in monitoring operations that affect the interests of Kinshasa people. For those related to the interests of Kinshasa people, such as the price of transport, it is inactive. I knew that the drivers are stronger than Ngobila. As proof, I paid 2500 Congolese Francs”.

It should be noted that the recipients have a strategy: “to charge for the ticket before entering the bus”. People who persist are forbidden to climb.

.

Emongo Gerome



