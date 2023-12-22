Public transport will become paid for working-age people from the new year

From the new year, you also have to buy a ticket on the county line. Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla From the new year, you have to buy a ticket on the county line as well. Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

Regional Minister Madis Kallas signed a regulation according to which paid public transport will be restored nationwide from 2024. Children, elderly and disabled people can ride for free in the future. Until now, free public transport has been valid in Hiiumaa, Ida-Viru County, Jõgeva County, Järva County, Lääne County, Põlva County, Saare County, Tartu County, Valga County, Viljandi County and Võru County.

While in most counties with free bus travel, the ticket costs 1.50 euros, Läänemaa is an exception in this regard. There, the ticket prices are established according to the valid ticket prices for the county lines of Lääne-Virumaa and Raplamaa, which have also been developed earlier.

“Public transport must meet people’s expectations, not the other way around. In order to offer a serious alternative to cars in the form of public transport, it is necessary to modernize the Estonian county public transport system. Understandably, this also requires additional investments,” said regional minister Madis Kallas. “It is important for the country that ticket prices are fair and affordable for people of working age, so that they do not give up traveling by train and bus.”

A single ticket will cost 1.50 euros if you use a travel card or a shared card with money loaded in advance (e-ticket). When buying from the bus driver, the price of the same ticket is 2 euros. You can buy a ticket from the bus driver everywhere in cash, and in some places also with a bank card. The price of a monthly ticket, or a 30-day ticket, is 25 euros.

“You can buy tickets and transfer money to the travel card on the website filet.ee,” said Andres Ruubas, head of the public transport department of the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture. “It is also possible to buy tickets from the bus driver and dealers; you can ask for more detailed information from the public transport center in your area.”

The e-ticket is valid for 1.5 hours from the moment the travel card is validated. During the validity of the ticket, the passenger has the right to transfer to another county line organized by the public transport center of Ida-Viru, Jõgevamaa, Järvamaa, Kagu, Tartumaa, Valgamaa or Viljandimaa or the municipal government of Hiiumaa or Saaremaa. “Even when changing seats, the passenger must validate the travel card, but the fee will not be deducted from the travel card if 1.5 hours have not yet passed since the first validation of the e-ticket,” explained Ruubas.

The 30-day ticket is valid on all county lines for which a ticket will be introduced for passengers of working age from next year. “For example, a monthly ticket bought in Viljandi County can also be used in Tartu County,” said Ruubas. He added that, however, it must be taken into account that such an opportunity does not extend to the lines organized by the Public Transport Center of Northern Estonia or Pärnumaa. “The reason is that in these areas, traveling for working-age passengers has always been charged, and ticket prices for the mentioned public transport centers have already been developed, which are not being changed now.”

According to the regulation, a free ride, i.e. a 100% discount, i.e. a 0-euro ticket price is provided for young people up to the age of 19 and for the elderly from the age of 63 (including these years), for disabled persons, persons with partial and missing working capacity, and the person accompanying some of the disabled persons. Also, free travel for Ukrainian war refugees will continue until the new order of the Government of the Republic.

In order to receive a travel discount, the person who qualifies for the discount must personalize the travel card and, if necessary, write the type of travel discount on it, and carry a document certifying the right to travel for free when entering the bus.

When validating with a non-personalized card, you must have money on the card to buy an e-ticket, otherwise it is not possible to get the right to drive with this card.

Due to the launch of the ticket sales system, the regulation establishing ticket prices will enter into force on January 22, 2024. As an exception, ticket prices for lines organized by the Southeast Public Transport Center will be valid from April 1, 2024.

