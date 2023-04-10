The deputies reformed the 2023 Budget Law to incorporate $15,000,000 to the budget of the Ministry of Public Works (MOP) for the execution of the Rural Roads Program.

These funds will be used to contract the works and the supervision of the projects: improvement of the Rural Road-Tecoluca to Playón and the rescue of the peripheral ring road La Montañona-Ruta Turística, section Chalatenango – Las Vueltas.

In addition, $1,733,897 will be used for the acquisition of necessary equipment, software and furniture in some dependencies of the said ministry.

The deputy of Nuevas Ideas, Edgar Fuentes, pointed out that this money will be used for works that will promote the development and economic revitalization of the country.

“We are settling a historic debt for our country. As a new Assembly we are fulfilling our people. The rural roads program represents a direct benefit to the population”, said the legislator.

The parliamentarians also incorporated, with 63 votes, $5,082,969 to the budget of the National Sports Institute of El Salvador (INDES), to reinforce Institutional Strengthening for the development of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Sports Games, San Salvador 2023.

This money will be used for the acquisition of equipment and software to increase the sports capacity and the contraction of audit services to continue with the organization and development of this sporting event.