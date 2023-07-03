Publication of the world’s oldest newspaper closed after 320 years

Web Desk: The world‘s oldest newspaper has ceased daily publication after nearly 320 years. The print edition of the Austrian newspaper Wiener Zeitung will no longer be published on a daily basis. Austria’s coalition government approved a law in April 2023 that lifted the ban on companies paying for public announcements in print editions of newspapers. As a result of this change, the Wiener Zeitung suffered a financial loss of 18 million euros and 63 people had to be laid off. The newspaper will now be published online and plans are also being made to publish a monthly print edition

But no final decision has been taken in this regard yet. The newspaper is owned by the Austrian government but is editorially independent and began publication in August 1703. In the first edition of this newspaper, it was said that the news will be stated in simple words and no words will be used. In the last print edition on June 30, the editorial team cited the government’s new law as the reason for the newspaper’s closure. In April, the daily circulation of this newspaper was 20,000 on normal days and 40,000 on weekly holidays.

During its 3 centuries, the newspaper closed only once in 1939 on the occasion of World War II, but resumed publication in 1945. After the closure of this newspaper, the world‘s oldest daily newspaper became Germany’s Hildesheimer Allgemeine Zeitung, published since 1705.

