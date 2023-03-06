06.03.2023 h 13:09 comments

Published the announcement for the Bacchereto Poetry competition

Italian and foreign poets residing in Italy can participate. The essays, on a free theme, must be presented by May 31st. 531 poets participated in the last edition

The announcement of the Bacchereto national poetry competition has been published, in which Italian and foreign poets residing in Italy can participate. The works, on a free theme, must be presented by May 31st. To promote it, the last edition was attended by 531 poets, the Municipality of Carmignano and the Polisportiva di Bacchereto. As usual, a shortlist of finalists will be chosen from among the entries received, and their works will be published in the special Anthology. “In recent editions in the jury – recalls the president Luigi Petracchi – we have seen personalities of the caliber of Sergio Givone, juror of the 2021 edition, and Stefania Stefanelli, who replaced Givone this year, alongside the now historic jurors such as Laura Monaldi Franco Manescalchi , Alessandro Pagnini and Cristina Privitera The winner will receive a prize of one thousand euros, the second six hundred, the third four hundred, the fourth two hundred and the fifth one hundred and all participants will receive a certificate and original lithograph by a contemporary artist. Free registration can be made online at the following address www.poesiabacchereto.it/modulo, alternatively by sending a packet to the following address: Bacchereto National Poetry Competition 2022 – via Molinaccio No. 7 – 59011 Bacchereto