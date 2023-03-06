Home News Published the announcement for the Bacchereto Poetry competition [notiziediprato.it]
News

Published the announcement for the Bacchereto Poetry competition [notiziediprato.it]

by admin
Published the announcement for the Bacchereto Poetry competition [notiziediprato.it]

06.03.2023 h 13:09 comments

Published the announcement for the Bacchereto Poetry competition

Italian and foreign poets residing in Italy can participate. The essays, on a free theme, must be presented by May 31st. 531 poets participated in the last edition

The announcement of the Bacchereto national poetry competition has been published, in which Italian and foreign poets residing in Italy can participate. The works, on a free theme, must be presented by May 31st. To promote it, the last edition was attended by 531 poets, the Municipality of Carmignano and the Polisportiva di Bacchereto. As usual, a shortlist of finalists will be chosen from among the entries received, and their works will be published in the special Anthology. “In recent editions in the jury – recalls the president Luigi Petracchi – we have seen personalities of the caliber of Sergio Givone, juror of the 2021 edition, and Stefania Stefanelli, who replaced Givone this year, alongside the now historic jurors such as Laura Monaldi Franco Manescalchi , Alessandro Pagnini and Cristina Privitera The winner will receive a prize of one thousand euros, the second six hundred, the third four hundred, the fourth two hundred and the fifth one hundred and all participants will receive a certificate and original lithograph by a contemporary artist. Free registration can be made online at the following address www.poesiabacchereto.it/modulo, alternatively by sending a packet to the following address: Bacchereto National Poetry Competition 2022 – via Molinaccio No. 7 – 59011 Bacchereto

Date of the news:
06.03.2023 h 13:09


  • Share


comments powered by

Type at least 3 characters.

See also  Premier League: Arsenal-Tottenham

You may also like

FLORENCE ARCHEOFILM 5 – The winners

Alfa Karina Arrué receives the Grand Order Scouts...

Stores in Colombia grew economically

A college job fair found that many hotels...

Binance Tried to Hire Gary Gensler in 2018...

Deputies will approve the Law of the National...

Alert “VIP” route of irregular migration through San...

those who have no future look for it...

DOM remodels a new educational center in Nahuizalco...

Prosecutor’s Office extended suspension of Migration official who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy