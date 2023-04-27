Published the first image of a black hole that emits a powerful jet » Science News

It is the shadow of the black hole at the center of the galaxy Messier 87, located 55 million light-years from our planet.

A group of astronomers has revealed the first live image of a black hole ejecting a powerful jet of matter. To describe the phenomenon is an article published this Wednesday in the journal Nature. The observations were carried out in 2018 with the telescopes of the Global Millimeter VLBI Array, the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array — of which the European Southern Observatory is a partner — and the Greenland Telescope. “We know that jets are ejected from the region around black holes, but we still don’t fully understand how this happensexplained Ru-Sen Lu, member of the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory in China and author principal of the article. “To study it directly we need to observe the origin of the jet as close as possible to the black hole“, he then added.

The image in question shows how the base of a jet connects with the matter that rotates around a supermassive black hole located in a galaxy located at 55 million light years awayand which hosts a black hole 6,500 million times more massive than the Sun.”Now, by showing the region around the black hole and the jet at the same time, we already have the full picturesaid Jae-Young Kim, of Kyungpook National University (South Korea) and co-author of the research. As matter orbits the black hole, it heats up and emits light. The black hole then “bends” and captures some of that light, thus creating a structure around itself that, seen from Earth, looks like a ring. The scientists now plan to observe the region around the black hole at the center of M87 at different radio wavelengths to further study the jet’s emission. “The next few years will be exciting, as we will be able to learn more about what is happening nearby to one of the most mysterious regions of the universe“, says Eduardo Ros, member of the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy (Germany) and co-author of the study.