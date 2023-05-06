Home » published the list of crisis tables
published the list of crisis tables

published the list of crisis tables

The list of active disputes and those under monitoring is online

It is online from todaytable list of national importance in charge of the Structure for business crises at the Dicastery: the table shows the 34 ministerial tables currently active and the 23 dossiers in the process of being progressively resolved, for which monitoring is arranged.

Today’s publication marks a real “transparency operation” of the Ministry, which for the first time makes the information relating to the disputes public. In fact, the site contains a detailed list of active and monitored crisis tables: a report that will favor greater transparency on the activity carried out and on the results obtained by the structure responsible for managing company crises.

The activation of a Table at the MIMIT takes place in cases of crisis of the companies of strategic relevance for Italian industry, with heavy employment repercussions and has the objective of safeguarding the productive and social fabric that supports the national economic system.

Tables can be set upupon proposal of the corporate bodies of the company concerned, of creditors, of national and regional administrations or of national trade union or employer organizations and only following certain requirements including the number of employees hired in Italy is not less than 250, the company has headquarters in more than one region or represents a significant national interest as it holds assets and relationships of strategic importance or is the owner of company brands entered in the register of historic brands.

Crisis tables

