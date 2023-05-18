Home » published the new technical specifications usable from 15 May 2023 | www.agid.gov.ti
News

published the new technical specifications usable from 15 May 2023 | www.agid.gov.ti

by admin

The Revenue Agency announces that it has been published new version of the electronic invoicing technical specificationsusable starting from 15 May 2023.

In particular, the new technical specifications describe the rules of the process of receiving, checking and forwarding invoices in UBL format (Universal Business Language) a CII (Cross Industry Invoice) from abroad and those of an invoice in Italy customized UBL format within the national territory.

To learn more about the new version of the electronic invoicing technical specifications click Who.

See also  Tutor and guidance teacher, private school teachers are inserted manually. Resources only for the state. NOTE

You may also like

Bad weather in Emilia-Romagna, more flooding during the...

Pharos iBio, submits a securities report… July Listed...

Dosquebradas guarantees compliance with the norm for territorial...

“It looks alive!”. The hyper-realistic sculpture stops at...

Abakrim criticizes the “absence of accessibility” in Parliament

On the verge of a new increase in...

Mediterranean University – Articles

HERITAGE MONTH: NATIONAL HERITAGE AND PLASTIC ART AN...

Four out of ten Latinos suffer from stress,...

State retaliation on students. The fund against high...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy