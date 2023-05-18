published the new technical specifications usable from 15 May 2023 | www.agid.gov.ti

The Revenue Agency announces that it has been published new version of the electronic invoicing technical specificationsusable starting from 15 May 2023.

In particular, the new technical specifications describe the rules of the process of receiving, checking and forwarding invoices in UBL format (Universal Business Language) a CII (Cross Industry Invoice) from abroad and those of an invoice in Italy customized UBL format within the national territory.

To learn more about the new version of the electronic invoicing technical specifications click Who.