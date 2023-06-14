Pucesa students will gain experience abroad – Diario La Hora

Attitude. Young people will live enriching experiences during their time at foreign universities.

The Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador Ambato Headquarters (The bitch) offers its students the opportunity to study a semester of their degree at a foreign university.

Under this modality, for the second period 2023, which starts in August, this time eight students from the International Business They will continue their academic training in Mexico (six), Chile (one) and Colombia (one).

El regreso de los estudiantes será entre diciembre de 2023 y enero de 2024, dependiendo del programa académico al que aplicaron.

“The exchanges are within the framework of cooperation agreements signed by the Pucesa with other university institutions around the world, through its Ausjal Network, accordingly, students can apply to start their exchange from the first university year”, says Julio Zurita, coordinator of the International Relations Office of the University.

While Angie Tobar, a student of the International Business major, pointed out that she chose “the International Business major because the subjects in the study plan give us the possibility of taking the semester abroad, for that reason during my exchange I will not have any delay”.

Benefits of international exchange

Living an international experience helps students to get to know new cultures and their advances.

In addition, some benefits are highlighted such as:

Expand your perspective carrera .

. live independently .

. Expand your relationships and contacts international.

international. learn another culture and practice another language.

and practice another language. add to it value to your resume.

participating universities

Mexico

Iberoamerican University of Tijuana

Iberoamerican University of León

Iberoamerican University of Mexico City (two)

Iberoamerican University of the City of Puebla

Institute of Higher Studies of the West – ITESO

Chile

Alberto Hurtado University of Santiago de Chile

Colombia