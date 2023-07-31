Home » Puente Aranda: they recovered merchandise valued at $200 million
News

Puente Aranda: they recovered merchandise valued at $200 million

by admin
Puente Aranda: they recovered merchandise valued at $200 million

The Bogotá Metropolitan Police managed in the town of Puente Aranda, the recovery of commercial items valued at 200 million pesos, which were in the custody of a person.

The uniformed officers responded to the request of a citizen, who reported that the door of a warehouse, located at Carrera 66 Calle 12 in the Salazar Gómez neighborhood of this town, was open. Upon arriving at the place, the person in charge of surveillance reported that a theft had taken place, where criminals, in addition to taking the encoder of the cameras to avoid their identification, forced the ceilings and the plates of the doors to enter this warehouse, to steal high-value commercial products.

“Minutes later, the quadrant received an alarm that activated the public, after unusual sounds around a commercial establishment located in the San Andresito sector. After carrying out an exhaustive search tour, the policemen saw a person in a parking lot in the area who had a considerable number of boxes in his custody,” said Major Luis Gómez, Commander of the Puente Aranda Police.

After verifying their content, it was confirmed that it was indeed the merchandise previously stolen from the aforementioned warehouse.

The uniformed officers recovered all the stolen commercial products and the person involved in the crime was captured and made available to the competent authorities.

See also  Advice on the morning-after pill in three steps

You may also like

Bau & Boden: Ortner’s estate is broke, discord...

Trump is expected to be charged with interfering...

Carmen de Atrato: they release a guácharo in...

Another burning of the Koran in Stockholm News.at

“Sultan of the Students”… a Moroccan tradition that...

US congressmen denounce “growing threats to human rights”...

In Saarland, around 18,400 all-day students eat lunch...

Delivery of 16 school transport vehicles on the...

Fulton County District Attorney to Present Findings on...

About 40% of the reported cases of dengue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy