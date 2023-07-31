Puente Aranda: they recovered merchandise valued at $200 million

The Bogotá Metropolitan Police managed in the town of Puente Aranda, the recovery of commercial items valued at 200 million pesos, which were in the custody of a person.

The uniformed officers responded to the request of a citizen, who reported that the door of a warehouse, located at Carrera 66 Calle 12 in the Salazar Gómez neighborhood of this town, was open. Upon arriving at the place, the person in charge of surveillance reported that a theft had taken place, where criminals, in addition to taking the encoder of the cameras to avoid their identification, forced the ceilings and the plates of the doors to enter this warehouse, to steal high-value commercial products.

“Minutes later, the quadrant received an alarm that activated the public, after unusual sounds around a commercial establishment located in the San Andresito sector. After carrying out an exhaustive search tour, the policemen saw a person in a parking lot in the area who had a considerable number of boxes in his custody,” said Major Luis Gómez, Commander of the Puente Aranda Police.

After verifying their content, it was confirmed that it was indeed the merchandise previously stolen from the aforementioned warehouse.

The uniformed officers recovered all the stolen commercial products and the person involved in the crime was captured and made available to the competent authorities.

