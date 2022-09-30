Home News Pu’er City’s 47th Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Video Scheduling Meeting Held
News

Pu’er City’s 47th Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Video Scheduling Meeting Held

by admin
Pu’er City’s 47th Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Video Scheduling Meeting Held

Original title: Pu’er City’s 47th Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Video Scheduling Meeting Held

On September 28, Pu’er City’s 47th epidemic prevention and control work video scheduling meeting was held, in-depth analysis and judgment of the current epidemic situation, arrangements and deployment of the 2022 National Day holiday and the city’s epidemic prevention and control related work.

Hu Jianrong, Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Government and Executive Deputy Commander of the Municipal Leading Group for Epidemic Response, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Bie Yanni, Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Government and Deputy Commander of the Municipal Leading Group for Epidemic Response, attended the meeting. The chairman, Dao Feng, deputy commander of the Municipal Leading Group for Epidemic Response, presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that the whole city must recognize the situation, maintain vigilance, resolutely overcome paralysis and war weariness, resolutely put an end to luck and relaxation, and implement various prevention and control measures in accordance with changes in the situation. It is necessary to strengthen the capacity building of various aspects of emergency response such as nucleic acid detection, flow control traceability, transfer and isolation, and medical treatment. It is necessary to optimize the “Healthy Pu’er Tong” applet and continue to improve the scientificity and precision of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to strengthen the supervision of key links and key places in epidemic prevention and control, and urge the implementation of various measures.

At the meeting, the video dispatched the three counties (districts) of Menglian, Jiangcheng and Simao. The Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the Municipal Transportation Bureau, and the Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau made speeches on epidemic prevention and control.

See also  Elections breaking news. Tensions on the lists. Calenda, only with the proportional can you stop the right

The meeting was held in the form of video, and each county (district) set up a sub-venue. (Reporter Zang Ling)

You may also like

Garages stolen in Conegliano, bikes found in the...

Cloud of methane from the Nord Stream escape:...

Chen Wei went to Xiuzhou District to command...

At the examination for the license with microphones...

Haining explores “one team” to integrate law enforcement...

Fatal illness in the bus depot in Feltre

Deputy Director Zhang Zhiming led a team to...

Airline flights, Ryanair and Vueling strike tomorrow: that’s...

National Day tide play to see Wulong!Everyday is...

From coffee to aperitif – International

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy