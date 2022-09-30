Original title: Pu’er City’s 47th Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Video Scheduling Meeting Held

On September 28, Pu’er City’s 47th epidemic prevention and control work video scheduling meeting was held, in-depth analysis and judgment of the current epidemic situation, arrangements and deployment of the 2022 National Day holiday and the city’s epidemic prevention and control related work.

Hu Jianrong, Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Government and Executive Deputy Commander of the Municipal Leading Group for Epidemic Response, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Bie Yanni, Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Government and Deputy Commander of the Municipal Leading Group for Epidemic Response, attended the meeting. The chairman, Dao Feng, deputy commander of the Municipal Leading Group for Epidemic Response, presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that the whole city must recognize the situation, maintain vigilance, resolutely overcome paralysis and war weariness, resolutely put an end to luck and relaxation, and implement various prevention and control measures in accordance with changes in the situation. It is necessary to strengthen the capacity building of various aspects of emergency response such as nucleic acid detection, flow control traceability, transfer and isolation, and medical treatment. It is necessary to optimize the “Healthy Pu’er Tong” applet and continue to improve the scientificity and precision of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to strengthen the supervision of key links and key places in epidemic prevention and control, and urge the implementation of various measures.

At the meeting, the video dispatched the three counties (districts) of Menglian, Jiangcheng and Simao. The Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the Municipal Transportation Bureau, and the Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau made speeches on epidemic prevention and control.

The meeting was held in the form of video, and each county (district) set up a sub-venue. (Reporter Zang Ling)