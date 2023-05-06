Puglia, appeal against commissioner of the Mediterranean Games – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, 06 MAY – The Puglia Region intends to raise the question of legitimacy before the Constitutional Court with respect to the decision of the Meloni government which has appointed a commissioner, Massimo Ferrarese, for the organization of the Mediterranean Games in Taranto. This is what was announced today by the head of the Cabinet of the Puglia Region, Giuseppe Catalano, through a letter addressed to the head of the department for administrative coordination (Dica) of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

The concrete hypothesis of the commissioner for the organization of the Mediterranean Games, scheduled in Taranto in 2026, emerged in mid-March when the ministers of European affairs, cohesion and Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto and of Sport Andrea Abodi wrote to the committee organizer, which also includes the Region and Municipality of Taranto, expressing “concern” for “the delay accumulated in the programming activity”. The ministers had highlighted “critical issues” and argued that there were not “sufficient elements for updating the Dpcm scheme containing the identification of the works to be carried out”. This “lack” risked “compromising the timely start of interventions in time for the Games to take place”. The provision on commissioning was not in the initial text of the Pnrr decree. It was inserted with an amendment presented by the FdI senators. The decision immediately annoyed the Region which had highlighted that the government could not commission itself, given that it is part of the committee. On 14 April, the addressing assembly of the Taranto 2026 Mediterranean Games, chaired by the president of the Puglia Region Michele Emiliano, also met to approve the 2022 final balance and to reiterate that “neither delays nor omissions by the Steering Committee of the Mediterranean Games”. The government went ahead and chose Massimo Ferrarese, 61, a construction entrepreneur and former president of Confindustria Brindisi, as commissioner.