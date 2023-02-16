The community of Cesar is shocked, before the unexpected death of Jhon Flórez Jiménez, pre-candidate for the Governor of Cesar, after participating in the march in support of the reforms of the Government of Gustavo Petro held in Valledupar last Tuesday afternoon.

Initially, a sudden heart attack was announced as the cause of death, however, yesterday afternoon the opinion of the Institute of Legal Medicine determined a pulmonary thromboembolism as the cause of death.

The 53-year-old candidate died after 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Erasmo de Valledupar clinic. Flórez hours before had participated in the marches carried out in Valledupar in support of the reforms of the government of Gustavo Petro, where he offered an energetic speech. Before this activity, he visited the municipality of Bosconia and at night he continued with his political work.

His body would be transferred to the municipality of Chiriguaná, where it will be veiled in a funeral chapel at the headquarters of the Municipal Council, and later it will be taken to his hometown, the corregimiento of Rincón Hondo, where the funeral ceremonies will take place.

Flores had registered, with the National Registry of Civil Status, the significant group of Citizens ‘Together We Florecemos’, with which he was collecting signatures for the regional elections on October 29.

He was a lawyer by profession and a master’s degree in political science, specializing in state contracting, administrative and constitutional law. In the congressional elections he was a pre-candidate for the Historical Pact Senate, by list.



According to what was narrated by the candidate’s driver, Julio de la Rosa, Jhon Flórez hours before stated that he felt changes in his blood pressure when he left the Plaza Alfonso López where he gave his speech, however, he continued with his political agenda in the city.

Later, already in his residence in this capital, he presented discomfort and vomiting, for which he was urgently transferred to the health center, where he died, explained Belisario Jiménez, Jhon Flórez’s uncle.

He added that the corpse was transferred to Legal Medicine to comply with the corresponding legal parameters and to be clear about the causes of his death, since it ensures that the candidate did not suffer from any pathology.

REACTIONS

The news caused sadness and filled different political personalities in Cesar with deep pain.

Katia Ospino, pre-candidate for Governor, identified herself as a great friend of Flórez z “We were starting a great fight for the department, we were looking for a consensus to choose the best political option for this new challenge, but unfortunately things went ahead and God helped called his kingdom. He is unfortunate, he left a great human, professional and political being ”.

On social networks, the deputy Manuel Mejía Pallares, published: “I feel a deep sadness for the death of Jhon Flórez Jiménez, a citizen of the center of Cesar. He had many political qualities, he was a humanist, sensitive, pride of the region. My solidarity hug to his family, for which I ask for comfort from God ”.

Deputy Ricardo Quintero Baute, for his part, stated: “Sad the unexpected death of Jhon Flórez Jiménez. Regardless of different positions, different criteria and different ideologies, his conviction and his ability to work show that with people like him, politics is improved ”.

Antonio María Araujo, also a pre-candidate for the Governor of Cesar, lamented this irreparable loss, cataloging Flórez Jiménez as a person with very clear political convictions and faithfully served the communities.

