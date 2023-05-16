Home » Pulmuone Danone selected volleyball player Kim Yeon-kyung as the model for ‘Activia’
Pulmuone Danone selected volleyball player Kim Yeon-kyung as the model for 'Activia'

(Photo = Provided by Pulmuone)

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Ryu Nan-young = Pulmuone Danone, a company specializing in yogurt, announced on the 17th that Activia, a fermented milk brand specializing in intestines, has appointed volleyball player Kim Yeon-kyung as its brand ambassador.

This model selection was made based on the fact that both Pulmuone Dannon Activia and Kim Yeon-kyung have a common point of being ‘World‘s No. 1’ in their respective fields.

Pulmuone Danone’s Activia has been gaining popularity, recording the world‘s No. 1 sales in the yogurt category for 10 consecutive years (based on Nielsen data in 2020) since 2011. Kim Yeon-kyung is also loved by volleyball fans around the world as a ‘world class’ volleyball star ranked No. 1 in the world in 2021.

Through this ambassador selection, Activia created a package that emphasizes the meeting of the two world-classes by directing the image of world No. 1 Kim Yeon-kyung on the product. Activia cups (4/8/16), Activia drinks (4/8), 2 types of Activia smoothies and Activia UP! In the three individual products, you can see Kim Yeon-kyung wearing a neat white uniform.

