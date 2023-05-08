Puma becomes official supplier of Formula 1

A few hours before the start of the weekend dedicated to the Miami Grand Prix, Puma and the Formula 1 have signed an agreement that will make the sportswear group the official supplier of the ‘queen of motosport’ races. Thanks to the partnership, Puma will exclusively produce F1 branded clothing, footwear and accessories, also dressing track staff and creating garments for sports fans, with lifestyle and motorsport collections.

The contract also includes the exclusive rights for the sale of Formula 1 fanwear and fanwear of all ten teams on the circuit starting from 2024. The exclusive management of the retail stores for sports enthusiasts during the race weekends will instead be the branch Stich by Puma, a company that deals with licensed fanwear, as well as legwear, bodywear and swimwear.

Puma, who started 2023 with a double digit progression of sales, has a long history in the world of motorsport: since the mid-1980s it has developed hazmat suits, racing shoes and other racing equipment for single-seater drivers, as well as multiple clothing collections. For example, it is currently the supplier of racing clothing and lifestyle collections to Mercedes AMG Petronas F1, Scuderia Ferrari, Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake, Bmw M Motorsport e Porsche Motorsport.

In recent years, also following the success of the series Netflix ‘Drive to Survive’, Formula 1, has recorded a sharp rise in popularity, with an increasingly young and diverse fan base, as well as record levels of race participation and television viewership. “As F1 continues to grow around the world, we have reached new fans through exciting collaborations and are seeing the sport enter areas of mainstream culture we have never seen before. Puma has a rich history in motorsport, making it a perfect fit for F1 as we take the sport’s apparel to the next level for fans on the street, riders in the paddock and beyond,” he commented. Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1.

“Puma has become the most authentic and credible sports brand in motorsport and has the expertise to create the best products for the world‘s top riders and teams and its fans,” he said. Arne Freundt, CEO of Puma. “Our new partnership with Formula 1 is an exciting opportunity to further explore this marriage of motorsport and lifestyle.”