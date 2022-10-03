The pumpkin Santa Bellunese di Caorera will become a product protected by Deco, the municipal designation of origin. The process has already started, with the support of the Municipality and the collaboration of Unpli and the agricultural institute of Vellai, and in recent days a first meeting was held with the Pro loco of Caorera, organizer of the pumpkin festival.

The announcement was made by the president of the Pro loco, Walter Zanella, thus crowning the three days of celebrations at the Piave park, which saw the return to the full pre-pandemic program and to the turnout (estimated at five to six thousand people only on Sundays ) of the past.

A stand of pumpkin-based products at the Caorera festival

«We are working with the Municipality and Unpli to obtain the Deco», explains Zanella, «we had a meeting in recent days and now we are preparing the documentation. The agrarian edited a technical report. Then there will be a passage in the city council. We decided to focus on Deco because the procedure is simpler than with the IGP but will still allow us to enhance this product which is so important for our territory, a food that for centuries has helped to feed our people ».

“We have instructed the offices to investigate and carry out the process”, explains the mayor for his part, “Bruno Zanolla,“ for us it is a goal to be achieved as soon as possible. These are initiatives that highlight the territory and its products, it is a fantastic completion of the promotion of the territory ».

The start of the procedure for the recognition of the municipal denomination thus crowns the twenty-seventh edition of the festival on the banks of the Piave, dedicated to the holy pumpkin. On Sunday the volunteers of the Pro loco and of the associations also from outside Caorera who mobilized to lend a hand were satisfied with an influx of all respect, also thanks to the beautiful sunny day.

Volunteers of the Pro loco di Caorera at work in the kitchens of the pumpkin festival

Alpini and retired carabinieri have therefore worked hard to manage the flow of arriving cars and to regulate the parking lots along the Piave. And the lure of pumpkin-based gastronomic specialties, from gnocchi to pasticcio, has prompted many guests to queue to book lunch as early as mid-morning.