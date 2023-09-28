TURISMO

Conquer the sky by climbing Puñay Hill

In Ecuador, one of the most rewarding and exciting experiences is, without a doubt, climbing mountains and hills. There is something magical about conquering destinations and enjoying the imposing nature of the Inter-Andean region. Take note, plan, pack your bags and get ready to add travel miles and tour Puñay Hill, located in the Chunchi canton, 158 km away from Riobamba, capital of the province of Chimborazo.

El Puñay stands solitary in the middle of the great valley of Piñancay, where you can appreciate brilliant sunsets, accompanied by rays that traverse the vast plain of the coast in unique hues and colors. Puñay is derived from 2 Cañari words, “Pu” which means place and “Ñay” birth, translated would be “place of birth” as they assure that here the Cañari nation originated.

Furthermore, history tells that Puñay was a ceremonial religious center for the Cañaris who were responsible for the construction of a truncated pyramid, the largest and tallest in the region and the only one built on the top of a mountain with 584 meters of height. long, 73 meters wide and 50 meters high, in an area of ​​7.6 hectares and composed of 31 structures of which three are mounds, a platform, two access ramps and 25 terraces.

Photo courtesy: Cesar Ortega -Tourist guide.

If you travel from Quito by vehicle to Riobamba, the journey lasts three hours. To reach the destination, take the Pan-American Highway / Troncal de la Sierra until you reach the Chunchi canton. We continue on the road until we reach the community of Santa Rosa, where the trip lasts approximately three hours.

The trip is a little tiring, but seeing the splendor of the great Puñay gives rise to great motivation to begin the ascent hike. All the necessary equipment is ready and a guide must lead the activity. There is an important tradition that everyone who practices mountaineering knows, you always ask the mountain for permission to begin the journey to the top. The walk along a trail lasts about three hours passing through vegetation, natural viewpoints and different ancestral sites that keep surprising stories from the time.

It is important to take into account that, due to the variable climate, possibility of rain, low temperatures and wind at night, it is necessary to carry in the backpack: mask or buff, gel or alcohol, water, comfortable clothing, jacket and warm clothing, shoes trekking, rain poncho, waterproof pants, sun and wool cap, candy or panela, gloves, sunscreen and camera to capture the best moments.

In addition, if you decide to camp, it is necessary to have a sleeping bag that can withstand up to zero degrees, a three-season tent, trekking poles, a headlamp, an extra change of clothes and light food such as: bread, cookies, tuna, jams, ham, among others. others.

Photo courtesy: Cesar Ortega -Tourist guide.

At the end of the trail there is a journey of approximately two hours to reach the Stone of Sacrifice, a well-known sacred place where a rock approximately 4 meters high is located, where one of its sides is on the edge of a cliff. In this place, visitors take the opportunity to take magnificent photos on this large rock with a unique view.

The guides in the area take advantage of the moments of rest and hydration to tell one of the best-known stories of Puñay and understand its very peculiar figure. “Legend has it that a long time ago there was rain in the entire Piñancay valley, around the hill. No one survived, except for a couple of brothers who climbed the hill to protect themselves. When they reached the top, two maidens were waiting for them, with the body of a woman and the head of a macaw, who healed their wounds and fed them. The brothers along with the macaw women were appointed by the gods to repopulate the world. Thus, the Cañari people led by Emperor Huayna Cápac were born. As a tribute to this legend, the Cañaris built, on the hill, the Hatun Pukara, a truncated 7-story pyramid, whose structure forms the figure of a macaw.”

Finally, after another hour of walking, travelers reach the last part of the truncated pyramid, which complements the image of the macaw. At the top, on the plain, the reward is immense because you can enjoy the magnificent sunset where the clouds are close and a heavenly dome welcomes adventurers. The sun sets and along the way it turns the sky into strange, mystical and memorable colors.

Photo courtesy: Cesar Ortega -Tourist guide.

For travelers who decide to camp, a quiet night awaits them and a dawn full of lights that shine in the valley, where it is possible to capture the greatness of nature through impressive postcards. Living Ecuador from above is creating new memories that will never be erased. Enjoy the mountain season and feel good in Ecuador. / Source: www.ECUADOR.travel

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

