Punjab: Centers for transgenders and abandoned children established

Model Service Centers have been established by Punjab Police in various cities across the province.

Along with these centers, protection centers have also been set up in which legal and social support has been arranged for helpless transgender women.

In these centers education and training especially basic Islamic education is imparted to the abandoned and poor children on the footpath by the social leaders.

In Lahore, there is a similar protection center with the service center adjacent to Liberty Market, where there is not only a team for the education and training of children, but also a transgender as a victim support officer to help transgenders. Recruited.

A team of professional social workers has also been formed under the management of this center to provide education and training to the abandoned and poor children while begging or selling things at the intersections, markets and streets.

According to Incharge Liberty Protection Center Asma Noorin, it provides legal and social support to transgender people.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Asma Noorin said: ‘It is the responsibility of the protection centers established in all major cities of Punjab to immediately help any affected eunuch or woman who comes there.’

Victim Support Officer Masooma Ali said that their duties include helping the forced and helpless transgenders who come to the protection center. ‘My job is to go to police stations or other departments with transgenders and solve their problems.’

Tasha Butt, a eunuch resident of Lahore who came to help the protection center, told Independent Urdu that she lives in her ancestral home with her old mother. But due to being a transgender, some people in the neighborhood harass him.

“We are being pressured to vacate the house and in case of theft etc. in the neighborhood, the blame is put on me.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

