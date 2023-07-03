Home » Punjab Chief Minister is not stopping the treatment of any poor on health card
News

Punjab Chief Minister is not stopping the treatment of any poor on health card

Punjab Chief Minister is not stopping the treatment of any poor on health card

Monday, July 3, 2023, 12:27 p.m

Lahore (Ummt News) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has said that the health card is not being stopped in the province, nor is the treatment of any poor person being stopped.
Mohsin Naqvi visited the Akbar Chowk flyover project late at night and reviewed the progress of the work. The caretaker provincial ministers Aamir Mir and Azfar Ali Nasir were also with him. The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction with the development work on the project.
While talking to the media, Mohsin Naqvi said that misuse of health card has been stopped, heart operations have not been stopped at all, only private hospitals have to pay 30 percent for heart operations, health cards are not being stopped, no poor The treatment is not stopping.
Talking about the crime rate, Chief Minister Punjab said that the crime rate has decreased but it has not decreased as it should have decreased.
In reply to the question about rainwater accumulation in Kalma Chowk underpass, he said that action will be taken against those responsible after receiving the report.

