Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s decision not to participate in the upcoming elections

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has decided not to participate in the upcoming elections, while there is a possibility of adjustment by Muslim League (Q) on the seat of Tariq Bashir Cheema of Muslim League (N) due to vacating the seat of Punjab Governor.

According to Pakistan Muslim League (N) sources, Bahawalpur Constituency NA 170 is the home constituency of the Punjab Governor, from where he lost to the PTI candidate in the 2018 elections by more than 9,000 votes.

Tariq Basheer Cheema of Muslim League (Q) won from Bahawalpur Constituency NA-172 in 2018.

League sources say that if the governor of Punjab does not contest the election, PML-N will have room for seat adjustment from Tariq Bashir Cheema.

The Governor of Punjab says that the leadership of PML-N can nominate whomever it deems suitable for the seat, Tariq Basheer Cheema Wali seat will be decided by the party and the ticket board which will be final.

