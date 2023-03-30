Islamabad (Ummat News) The hearing of the case related to elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was going on in the Supreme Court for 3 days, but today the bench of the Supreme Court has broken down in the case related to the election. Aminuddin has left the bench.

When the five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court came for the hearing, the Chief Justice of Pakistan said that Justice Aminuddin Khan wanted to say something. After Justice Aminuddin spoke, the bench left the courtroom.

After Justice Amin apologized, the larger bench of the court was dissolved and now a new bench will be constituted in the case.

In the last hearing, PTI’s lawyer Ali Zafar, Election Commission’s lawyer Sujeel Swati’s arguments have been completed.

Yesterday, the Vakil Election Commission argued that under Article 224, the election has to be held in 90 days, it is also necessary to have a favorable environment in the constitution for the elections, and by announcing the date of the elections, it implemented the decision of the Supreme Court on March 1, security. And due to the situation of funds, the new date of the election has been given on October 8.