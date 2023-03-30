Home News Punjab, KP Election Postponement Case: Supreme Court Larger Bench Breaks
News

Punjab, KP Election Postponement Case: Supreme Court Larger Bench Breaks

by admin
Punjab, KP Election Postponement Case: Supreme Court Larger Bench Breaks

Islamabad (Ummat News) The hearing of the case related to elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was going on in the Supreme Court for 3 days, but today the bench of the Supreme Court has broken down in the case related to the election. Aminuddin has left the bench.

When the five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court came for the hearing, the Chief Justice of Pakistan said that Justice Aminuddin Khan wanted to say something. After Justice Aminuddin spoke, the bench left the courtroom.

After Justice Amin apologized, the larger bench of the court was dissolved and now a new bench will be constituted in the case.

In the last hearing, PTI’s lawyer Ali Zafar, Election Commission’s lawyer Sujeel Swati’s arguments have been completed.

Yesterday, the Vakil Election Commission argued that under Article 224, the election has to be held in 90 days, it is also necessary to have a favorable environment in the constitution for the elections, and by announcing the date of the elections, it implemented the decision of the Supreme Court on March 1, security. And due to the situation of funds, the new date of the election has been given on October 8.

See also  Baby girl dead in Burgos, the mystery of those 5 days: the truth from the autopsy

You may also like

Schulstraße 5 in Eppershausen: first refugees – then...

Sex at Easter, is it a sin? Myths...

A significant reduction in the prices of petroleum...

The U-20 World Cup will no longer be...

Keep this Hangzhou bus travel guide during the...

Dispute in Ilmkreis ended: district council decides on...

The spirit of parliamentary democracy has come alive...

An adult over the age of 94 would...

Volkswagen rejects agreement on slave labor in Brazil...

Iván Monagas assumes this Thursday the regional direction...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy