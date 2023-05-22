Pupils can already claim 350 euro allowances for the purchase of a new computer or tablet

As early as May, 20,000 primary and secondary school pupils will be able to use the subsidy to buy a new laptop, tablet or all-in-one computer. The contribution within the Digital Pupil project is intended for primary and secondary school pupils from socially disadvantaged backgrounds and from households that do not exceed 60% of the median household income in Slovakia.

All current high school freshmen and fifth-year students at eight-year high schools are also entitled to the allowance. Registration of the student and his/her legal representative on the website www.digitalnyziak.sk is sufficient to receive the contribution. The data and eligibility to receive the allowance will subsequently be verified in individual state registers.

“Within a few weeks, pupils/their legal representatives should receive a validation SMS containing a unique validation code. It is then sufficient to present it together with an identity document in some of the authorized stores of digital technology involved in the project. explains the chairman of the Digital Coalition, Mário Lelovský. More than 500 such stores should be available throughout Slovakia. The complete list will be available at www.digitalnyziak.sk.

Two months after the launch of the Digital Pupil project, almost 60,000 pupils have applied for a contribution. The digital coalition talks about record interest. “Digital skills are an essential basis for the full use of all the opportunities that today’s digital age offers. Unfortunately, despite this, many students today do not have the necessary digital equipment, thanks to which they could fully prepare for their studies even from home and thus develop their digital skills to the maximum extent possible. We believe that the project will help to fundamentally increase the availability of digital devices for all students, regardless of their background. The enormous interest of students and parents confirms that the grant for a new, high-quality laptop or tablet represents targeted help for students and households.” adds Lelovský.

Pupils and their legal representatives can apply for a contribution worth 350 euros until the end of June. You can find all the necessary information at: www.digitalnyziak.sk. Call center staff are also available at phone number 02/32 28 44 66.