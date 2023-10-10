Purahéi Soul performs on Saturday, October 28 at Resistencia Argentina

The Paraguayan group Purahéi Soul along with the Argentines, the Guauchos, will perform next Saturday, October 28 at the Guido Mirnada Cultural Complex in the city of Resistencia, Chaco Argentina.

Within the framework of a cultural and sound exchange of both regions. The two musical groups will present a fresh and innovative mix of folkloric and current sounds in their songs.



GUAUCHOS is one of the most powerful bands in the region and one of those that has best understood the possibility of synthesizing a rock with an identity added to a powerful sound supported by its original founders of the band, Federico Baldus (singer), Lucas Caballero (singer and guitarist), Juan Manuel Ramirez (drummer of several iconic bands such as Bajofondo) and Juan Miguel Castellán (guitarist).



His discography establishes a milestone in regional productions due to the quality of its audio and his second album called PAGO, was awarded the Gardel Best New Argentine Folklore Album, with notable guests. After having visited the main festivals in Argentina, he is currently strengthening his regional perspective and consolidating the band in international circuits.

PURAHÉI SOUL is a duo formed in 2013 by Jennifer Hicks and Miguel Narváez that seeks to revalue the original meaning of music and art. Their sound seeks to defend fusions with identity, pay tribute to diversity and work on the cooperative construction of an artistic and aesthetic concept, with conscience and responsibility.



They have a released album “Swing Guaraní” and several singles, among which stands out “Desapego” which was trending on digital platforms in Paraguay and Argentina in 2021 and his most recent single “Pajarito”



In 2023, they were awarded the title “Country Brand Ambassadors”, an insignia with which they undertook international tours through Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Uruguay and Japan.

