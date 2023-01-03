Listen to the audio version of the article

From January 1, the forms to request the Carta Acquisti are available on the website of the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Here are the conditions and methods for obtaining support.

Budget of 80 euros every two months

The Card allows citizens aged 65 or over and parents of children under the age of three to obtain a contribution of 80 euros every two months for food and health expenses and for the payment of electricity and electricity bills. gas. The requirements have been indicated by the decree law 112/2008.

Where is it used

Recipients of the grant can make purchases using an electronic payment card at food shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, parapharmacies, as well as pay electricity and gas bills at post offices and take advantage of the reduced electricity rate.

Application to be presented in the Post Offices

The application for the Purchasing Card (completely free for those entitled) can be presented in the Post Offices by filling in the form on the basis of the required requirements. The forms are available at post offices and on the websites of Inps, Poste Italiane, Mef and the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies.

Who doesn’t have to apply

Those who obtained the Card in previous years and continue to meet the requirements, will be able to take advantage of the benefit without the need for a new request.