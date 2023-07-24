Pure action…: Weekly review KW25-2023 – The highlights of a turbulent trading week!

Dear Readers,

the past week Next week it’s that time again, and the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) will once again draw plenty of excitement and thrills. From worries about China‘s economic growth to precious metals and inflation developments, here are the highlights that have the financial world in suspense:

Concerns about China‘s economic growth: Markets are still reeling from our concerns about the slowdown in the Chinese economy, which we mentioned earlier in the weekly review. Investors are now increasingly speculating about further support measures.

Metal markets in downward trend: Of course, concerns about growth in the Middle Kingdom are putting pressure on industrial metals. Copper in particular, an essential raw material for industry, recorded a decline to around USD 8,500 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange. Higher inventories and currency pressures then did the rest. Meanwhile, the mining company Antofagasta announced that it would reduce its copper production due to water shortages in Chile. Maybe that can give the copper price a little boost.

Precious metals in sight: In contrast to other metals, gold was able to gain slightly and reached a price of USD 1,960 per ounce. While gold shone a bit, silver turned lower from Thursday afternoon and ended up down around 1.5% on the weekly basis.

Inflation upbeat, but gloomy US macroeconomic indicators: Inflation rates fell not only in the US but also in the UK. Investors are confident this is the premature end to monetary tightening. However, the weekly flood of data from the USA paints less promising pictures. Retail Sales, Industrial Production, Housing Market and Building Permits data disappointed. These numbers could also be an indication of the end of the interest rate cycle.

Conclusion: Focus on global interest rate decisions!

The coming week also promises to be exciting and volatile. Because the Federal Reserve, the ECB and the Bank of Japan are revealing their interest rate decisions. Packed with a packed calendar including the global PMI activity indicator, US GDP estimate, European inflation data, US PCE inflation and the first estimate of Q2 GDP across several European economies, this means there is plenty of action to be had. Quarterly reports also continue to come in, such as from Airbus, LVMH, Roche, Nestlé, TotalEnergies and Unilever, in Europe, and Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Boeing, Coca-Cola and Meta Platforms, many others in the US.

You can find more exciting information from the past week in the many articles from the past week.

