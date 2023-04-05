Home page Life Animals

Split

A cat’s gaze can speak volumes – this is also the case with Autumn, who observes her owner while she is bathing. (Iconic image) © YAY Images/Imago

Animals’ facial expressions can tell stories. So does the look of Autumn the cat, who can’t believe that her mistress is bathing voluntarily – in water! Read here what exactly happened.

more on the subject Skeptical looks – the cat observes its owner’s bathing pleasure very closely

You come home stressed and want nothing more than to relax undisturbed in the bathtub for a while. Cleary Ellis from Canada probably thought so, or at least something like that. Unfortunately, she probably didn’t expect the visitor at the edge of the bathtub, who watched her more than skeptically lying in the water. Landtiere.de knows why.

Cleary Ellis calmly ran a nice, hot bath. After all, this should relax the muscles and this me-time is usually also good for the soul. At least if you are not judged in a tour. But who would do that? That someone’s name is Autumn. While Ellis is making herself comfortable in the water, her eyes suddenly fall on her cat. The animal sits on the edge of the bathtub and looks at its owner more than skeptically with narrowed eyes. Almost like tomcat Oreo his master when he was too late with the food.