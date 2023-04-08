The harassment to which women are exposed through transport services is well known and detailed. Every day social networks are flooded with complaints from women who have been victims of theft and abuse by drivers not only of well-known platforms but also of services such as taxis.

A study conducted in 2020 by Ross Center and Despacio, entitled ‘Women and transportation in Bogotá: the accounts’details that the 90% of those who suffer some type of sexual harassment through these means of transport, They do not report because they do not have the support of the authorities. It was against this background that he was born Purple Drive, an app made by women, with women drivers and for women.

What from the beginning was projected as a different proposal, in which reservations for services were made through WhatsApp and only operated in the city of Medellín and Rionegro, currently it already has a mobile application.

The objective of the new app is that women are not afraid to take a private transport service and feel safe on the trip. This is guaranteed by Purple Drive since within its policies is that only women can use the application and transfers.