Pursaklar is breathing with renewed parking areas – Current News

per capita green area Pursaklar municipalitycontinues to renew old and unhealthy parks from scratch, making them more useful and modern.
In line with these studies, with its greenery, children’s playgrounds, sand pool, resting areas, which are renovated from scratch, appealing to all ages. Haci Bayram Veli ParkHe put it at the service of the people of the neighborhood.

“Hacı Bayram Veli Park has started to be green with its new face”

Haji Bayram Veli Expressing that the park started to serve the residents of the neighborhood with its renewed face, Mayor Ertuğrul Çetin said, “We had to plant several times due to the rain. We are transforming Pursaklar into a district with many green areas where our citizens can breathe and rest. Our Hacı Bayram Veli park has started to be green with its new face. It is ready for sunny days with its playground and sandbox that children love so much. Good luck,” he said.

