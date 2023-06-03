Putgarten: Cause of explosion still unclear | > – News

Status: 06/02/2023 21:07 After the explosion in a holiday home and the subsequent fire in Putgarten on the island of Rügen, the search for the cause continues.

A week after the explosion in a holiday home in Putgarten in the north of the island of Rügen, the cause is still unclear. According to the Stralsund public prosecutor’s office, the search for the exact cause of the explosion will take several weeks.

Investigations on gas pipe and meter

A commissioned expert considers a technical defect to be probable. After the collapsed concrete cover was lifted over the weekend, fire investigators were able to salvage parts of the gas pipe and gas meter. According to the police, work on both had been carried out in the weeks before. The parts are now carefully examined.

No leaks found

Experts have now checked the gas supply to the house again, but found no suspicious leaks through which gas could have escaped. A final statement on the cause of the accident can only be made in a few weeks, according to the Stralsund public prosecutor.

Mayoress: “Bliss in disguise”

The house exploded on Friday morning. Large pieces of debris flew several hundred meters and damaged at least 13 neighboring houses and several cars. The police estimate the damage so far at more than one million euros. The mayor, Iris Möbius (CDU), said she was lucky that nobody was seriously injured.