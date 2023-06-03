Home » Putgarten: Cause of explosion still unclear | > – News
by admin
Status: 06/02/2023 21:07

After the explosion in a holiday home and the subsequent fire in Putgarten on the island of Rügen, the search for the cause continues.

A week after the explosion in a holiday home in Putgarten in the north of the island of Rügen, the cause is still unclear. According to the Stralsund public prosecutor’s office, the search for the exact cause of the explosion will take several weeks.

After the devastating explosion in a holiday home area on Rügen, there is now a first trace.
Investigations on gas pipe and meter

A commissioned expert considers a technical defect to be probable. After the collapsed concrete cover was lifted over the weekend, fire investigators were able to salvage parts of the gas pipe and gas meter. According to the police, work on both had been carried out in the weeks before. The parts are now carefully examined.

No leaks found

Experts have now checked the gas supply to the house again, but found no suspicious leaks through which gas could have escaped. A final statement on the cause of the accident can only be made in a few weeks, according to the Stralsund public prosecutor.

Mayoress: “Bliss in disguise”

The house exploded on Friday morning. Large pieces of debris flew several hundred meters and damaged at least 13 neighboring houses and several cars. The police estimate the damage so far at more than one million euros. The mayor, Iris Möbius (CDU), said she was lucky that nobody was seriously injured.

Scene of the accident: gas explosion in Putgarten © NonstopNews
8 Min

In Putgarten on the island of Rügen there was an explosion on Friday morning in a presumably unoccupied holiday home.
8 Min

A picture from the site of the explosion in Putgarten, where a fire and debris damaged several houses, some severely. © NDR

After the blast site was unblocked, onlookers flock to the ruins. Residents defend themselves with barrier tape.
Aerial view of a major debris field following a gas pipeline explosion in a holiday resort. ©Screenshot

2 Min

After the explosion in a holiday home, there are indications that work has recently been done on the gas pipe and gas meter.
2 Min

This topic in the program:

North Magazine | 06/02/2023 | 08:00 a.m

