Build strong copper walls and iron walls to ensure that one party is safe

Fu Chaoyang Lin Xuyang’s speech was held in a video conference of the Municipal Headquarters Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic

On the afternoon of October 27, our city organized a video conference to listen to and watch the province’s epidemic prevention and control work. After the province’s video conference, Fu Chaoyang, secretary of the municipal party committee and commander, presided over a video conference of the Municipal Headquarters for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic to further study and deploy the epidemic prevention and control work. Mayor and commander Lin Xuyang delivered a speech at the meeting. City leaders Su Yongge, Ji Xiangfeng, Lian Xin, Yuan Suling, Chen Zhiqiang, Zheng Jiaqing, Guo Songyu and Huang Zhenyao attended the meeting in the main venue and branch venues respectively. Deputy Mayor Hu Guofang made work arrangements .

Fu Chaoyang emphasized at the meeting that all departments at all levels should thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, and strictly implement the “foreign prevention and control” requirements in accordance with the requirements of the province’s epidemic prevention and control video conference. Import and prevent rebound”, resolutely overcome war weariness and lax attitude, and do a good job in epidemic prevention and control quickly, accurately, and meticulously.

Fu Chaoyang emphasized on the next step of work, to strengthen confidence and be highly vigilant. Accurately study and judge the development trend of the epidemic, clearly understand the severity of prevention and control, and be prepared for a protracted battle; strengthen the coordination between the upper and lower levels, and have a clear understanding of personnel strength, problem weaknesses, situation and situation, and keep the overall situation in mind. To be carefully screened, scientific and accurate. Integrate various prevention and control measures, mechanisms, etc., focus on improving the speed of “chasing the sun” and ensure the rigor and seriousness of the flow adjustment; smooth the links of “collection, inspection and reporting” to improve the ability of rapid nucleic acid detection and rapid detection; strengthen the empowerment of big data, Make good use of the platform of “one map of the whole city, digitalization of the whole area”, give full play to the role of unit length and grid length, and strengthen the combination of top-down push and bottom-up investigation to ensure that no one is missed. To be strictly guarded and responsible. Improve the flat and efficient command system that integrates cities and counties, strengthen overall planning, and ensure that all groups and sections are connected in an orderly and seamless manner; compact and compact the “quartet of responsibilities”, lower cadres, deepen the creation of “epidemic-free communities”, and focus on managing key points Places, key positions, and key groups of people; strengthen supervision and guidance, and seriously investigate and hold accountable those whose work style is floating and the work is not implemented. At the same time, it is necessary to strengthen the pertinence of prevention and control measures, do not overweight and do not distort, strengthen publicity and guidance, actively respond to the concerns of the masses, and do a good job of humanistic care, so as to minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

Lin Xuyang emphasized that it is necessary to be vigilant, firm and resolute, fully understand the severity and complexity of the epidemic, put an end to paralyzing thoughts, and promptly implement various measures for epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to conduct a comprehensive investigation, strictly prevent risks, and strictly prevent any potential risks. It is necessary to implement fast and efficient operation, so that nucleic acid detection is fast and orderly, flow traceability is fast and accurate, isolation and transportation are fast and standardized, and regional coordinated investigation is fast and efficient. It is necessary to coordinate and fight as one, adhere to the “one game of chess” overall planning, flatten the command, and integrate the scheduling to ensure that all kinds of information are seamlessly connected, the chain of responsibility is interlinked, and the work is promoted effectively and effectively. It is necessary to keep an eye on the problem, close the loop management, adhere to the problem orientation, form a problem list, and grasp it to the end. It is necessary to strengthen overall planning, ensure development, maintain high spirits, efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, coordinate development and safety, and ensure the safety and stability of industrial and supply chains.(Reporter Huang Guoqing of Meizhou Daily)