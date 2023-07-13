Putin comments on the results of the NATO summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Ukraine’s accession to NATO will create threats to Russia’s security, noting that the threat of Kiev’s entry into the alliance was one of the causes of the special military operation.

In the opinion of the Russian president, the entry into the block “will not improve the security of Ukraine itself and in general will make the world more vulnerable and will bring additional tension in the international arena.”

Commenting on the supply of weapons to Ukrainian troops, Putin said that Moscow sees “how many hopes had been pinned on the supply of fairly long-range missiles”, admitting that these projectiles cause damage, but “nothing critical happens with the use of missiles in the zone of hostilities”. “The same [ocurre con] foreign-produced tanks, infantry fighting vehicles,” he emphasized.

In that context, he noted that since June 4, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed 311 tanks, at least a third of which were of Western production.

“From the point of view of a possible change on the battlefield, supplying new weapons will not achieve anything, it will only aggravate the situation,” the Russian president said, adding that the situation will be worse for the Ukrainian side, while the conflict will escalate. Putin stressed that if anyone is interested in this, the supply of weapons is “the best way” to further escalate the conflict. with RT

