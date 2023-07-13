Home » Putin comments on the results of the NATO summit
News

Putin comments on the results of the NATO summit

by admin
Putin comments on the results of the NATO summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Ukraine’s accession to NATO will create threats to Russia’s security, noting that the threat of Kiev’s entry into the alliance was one of the causes of the special military operation.

In the opinion of the Russian president, the entry into the block “will not improve the security of Ukraine itself and in general will make the world more vulnerable and will bring additional tension in the international arena.”

Commenting on the supply of weapons to Ukrainian troops, Putin said that Moscow sees “how many hopes had been pinned on the supply of fairly long-range missiles”, admitting that these projectiles cause damage, but “nothing critical happens with the use of missiles in the zone of hostilities”. “The same [ocurre con] foreign-produced tanks, infantry fighting vehicles,” he emphasized.

In that context, he noted that since June 4, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed 311 tanks, at least a third of which were of Western production.

“From the point of view of a possible change on the battlefield, supplying new weapons will not achieve anything, it will only aggravate the situation,” the Russian president said, adding that the situation will be worse for the Ukrainian side, while the conflict will escalate. Putin stressed that if anyone is interested in this, the supply of weapons is “the best way” to further escalate the conflict. with RT

See also  Signs that could reveal the presence of ghosts and spirits

You may also like

Do not misappropriate semaglutide | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Reflection from Parque Bolívar: A discouraging reality

Veterinary Office secures 28 horses in Kamp-Lintfort –...

Motor car accident on Thandiani road, injured shifted...

Migration expelled a Norwegian who attacked an official...

German Companies to Maintain Investments in China Despite...

Marcel Schmidts becomes a blue

Registration for La Voz de Chacao 2023 started...

The Capture of a Suspect: Unraveling the Mysteries...

The musical success that Diomedes Díaz recorded without...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy