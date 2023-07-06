Putin invites to the Kremlin a girl who cried because she couldn’t see him in her city

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has invited an 8-year-old girl to the Kremlin who burst into tears a few days ago when she was unable to see the president during his visit to the city of Derbent, in Dagestan (southern Russia). RIA Novosti reported.

«Coming to Moscow, when I left Derbent, they showed me a photo in which you are crying. Of course, unfortunately, I couldn’t talk to all the people in the square, but even so, your reaction made me sad. Since I myself cannot travel often from Moscow, I decided to invite you with your mother and father,” Putin told Raisat Akipova.

The girl arrived accompanied by her parents and seeing the president in his office, Raisat smiled and ran towards him to hug him. Putin gave the little girl and her mother flowers, offered to sit in her chair, and called Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

“Are you at work or walking somewhere?” the president asked. After the cabinet tour, the family went to have tea with the president.

On June 28, the president visited the Russian republic of Dagestan and stopped at Derbent Square to greet the residents. A girl was able to take some photos with Putin that went viral on the Internet. However, a little later, social networks began to broadcast a video of Raisat crying for not having been able to meet the president. with RT

