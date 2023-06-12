Putin is building up a nuclear arsenal and could soon threaten NATO countries

Von: Andreas Apetz

Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow’s Red Square. (Archive photo) © ITAR-TASS/Imago

Russia continues to come under pressure in the Ukraine war. A Russian media propagandist warns of a Kremlin counterattack on NATO.

Moscow – The counteroffensive of Ukraine progresses and Russia is coming under increasing pressure. According to reports by the editor-in-chief of the Russian state broadcaster Russia TodayMargarita Simonyan, is supposed to be President Wladimir Putin the NATO members for their support in Ukraine war soon threatened with a nuclear attack. The Russian journalist speaks of an “ultimatum”.

Russian Propagandist Predicts “Ultimatum”

The Ukraine war has broken Russian relations with all western countries. With support packages and arms deliveries, NATO countries have Kyiv supported in aggressive war with Moscow. According to Simonyan, this is precisely why Putin now wants to legitimize a possible counterattack by Russia on the West. Allegedly, the weapons supplied by NATO have already been used in Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory. This would “constitute involvement in the war,” quotes the news portal Newsweek Simonyan, thus allowing a Russian retaliatory strike.

According to Simonyan, NATO will soon be confronted with an “ultimatum” from the Russian president: “One morning we will wake up and find that Vladimir Putin issued an ultimatum the night before.” In it, Putin will declare airports and ports in Western countries that serve to support Ukraine to be “legitimate war targets.” Russia Today’s editor-in-chief said she saw “no other way” to end the dispute over Western support.

Russia has threatened the West on several occasions

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly recently publicly stated that Ukraine has the right to use its forces beyond its own borders to undermine Russia’s capabilities. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev then declared that British officials were now also a “legitimate military target” for Russia.

Such threats are nothing new since the beginning of the Ukraine war, and both the RT editor-in-chief and Medvedev are no strangers to this. Simonyan and other representatives of Russian state television have often made headlines in the past with their threats against Ukraine and the West. Last April, the RT editor-in-chief spoke of the “complete destruction” of Ukraine and a “nuclear strike”. Medvedev warned at the same time of a third world war. So far, none of their threats have come true.

Experts rate the current situation as one of the “most dangerous periods in human history”.

Simonyan’s comments come at a time in the Ukraine war when Russia has already been attacked several times from behind its own borders. Last month, Russian authorities reported the attack on Moscow unmanned aerial vehicles. Although Ukrainian authorities deny the incident, Russia continues to blame its neighbor for the attack. The Kremlin is since the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive noticeably under pressure.

At a time when the global number of operational nuclear warheads is constantly increasing, such tensions are a highly sensitive issue. Also Russia continues to upgrade its nuclear arsenal. “This increased nuclear competition has dramatically increased the risk of nuclear weapons being used in anger for the first time since World War II,” said Matt Korda, security researcher at Stockholm Peace Research Institute (Sipri). The new annual report of the institute described the current situation as one of the “most dangerous periods in human history.”(aa)