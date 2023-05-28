Putin orders the strengthening of Russian border security

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered beefed up border security to ensure “rapid” Russian military and civilian movement into Ukrainian regions now under Moscow’s control.

In a congratulatory message to the Border Service, a branch of Russia’s Federal Security Service, on the Border Guards Day holiday, Putin said their task was to “reliably cover” the lines in the vicinity of the combat zone.

Attacks inside Russia have intensified in the past few weeks, notably using drones on areas along the border but also increasingly deeper into the country, including an oil pipeline northwest of Moscow on Saturday.

“It is necessary to ensure the rapid movement of both military and civilian vehicles and goods, including foodstuffs, construction materials and humanitarian aid, which are sent to the new citizens of the Russian Federation,” Putin said in the message, which was posted on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel.

Kherson, Zaporizhia, Luhansk and Donetsk are the four Ukrainian regions Putin announced his annexation last September after what Kiev called sham referendums. Russian forces only partially control the four regions.

On Saturday, officials said three people were wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod, an area that has been a target of pro-Ukrainian fighters this week, raising doubts about Russia’s defense and military capabilities.

The Kursk and Belgorod regions of Russia, which border Ukraine, were the most vulnerable targets for the attacks, which destroyed energy, railway and military infrastructure. Local officials blamed Ukraine for the attacks.

Kiev has never claimed responsibility for the attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, but has said the destruction of infrastructure is a preparation for its planned ground offensive.

Ukraine signaled on Saturday that it was ready to launch a long-awaited counter-offensive to retake territories captured by Russia in the 15-month-old war, a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and left Ukrainian cities in ruins.