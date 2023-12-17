Putin: “Russia has no interest in war with NATO, but Finland’s accession could lead to problems”

Russia has no interest in a war with NATO countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this in an interview with the Russian public channel.

Russia has “no reason and no interest – not geopolitical, not economic, not political, not military – in a war with NATO countries,” Putin said in the interview.

The Russian president also lashed out at US President Joe Biden. Putin dismissed warnings from Biden about a possible future conflict with Russia as absurd during the interview. “Completely absurd, and I think Biden realizes that.”

He also warned on Sunday that Finland’s accession to NATO could lead to problems. He also announced a military reinforcement in northwestern Russia. “We had friendly relations. There were no problems. Now it is,” Putin said about Finland. The Russian president also announced the creation of a military district in Leningrad and the stationing of several units there.

READ ALSO. “Ukraine can only survive as a full member of the EU”: Europe took a dangerous but necessary measure, according to experts

Share this: Facebook

X

