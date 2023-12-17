Home » Putin: “Russia has no interest in war with NATO, but Finland’s accession could lead to problems”
News

Putin: “Russia has no interest in war with NATO, but Finland’s accession could lead to problems”

by admin

Russia has no interest in a war with NATO countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this in an interview with the Russian public channel.

Russia has “no reason and no interest – not geopolitical, not economic, not political, not military – in a war with NATO countries,” Putin said in the interview.

The Russian president also lashed out at US President Joe Biden. Putin dismissed warnings from Biden about a possible future conflict with Russia as absurd during the interview. “Completely absurd, and I think Biden realizes that.”

He also warned on Sunday that Finland’s accession to NATO could lead to problems. He also announced a military reinforcement in northwestern Russia. “We had friendly relations. There were no problems. Now it is,” Putin said about Finland. The Russian president also announced the creation of a military district in Leningrad and the stationing of several units there.

READ ALSO. “Ukraine can only survive as a full member of the EU”: Europe took a dangerous but necessary measure, according to experts

See also  Russia, Putin's loneliness abandoned by the allies

You may also like

They capture subjects linked to human trafficking –...

United States: Accused of four murders lured victims...

Thirteen injured in explosion in school corridor in...

The Port Society of Santa Marta celebrates 30...

Cold cold cold!This morning Jiangsu ushered in the...

Lured minors online for porn videos, 24-year-old arrested...

Salvadoran economy will project significant growth at the...

They record in the US Capitol… porn video!

Increase in pension subsidies for former community mothers

Be firm in confidence, pioneer and forge ahead,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy